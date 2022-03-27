LISTEN: HSE to bring forward proposals on future of helipad at Seamus Quirke Road

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The HSE is to shortly bring forward proposals on the future of the temporary helipad at Seamus Quirke Road in the city.

This week’s meeting of the HSE Health Forum West heard options in respect of both the immediate future and the longer term are currently under review.

The HSE intends to engage with Galway City council in the coming months on the site, which is adjacent to UHG.

The matter was raised following a question by forum member, Councillor Martina O’ Connor.

She says every acre of this land is valuable to expand Shantalla further: