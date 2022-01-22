LISTEN: House prices in the city up ten per cent over past twelve months

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The remote working revolution has had a big impact on house prices in Galway City

That’s according to a new survey from the Irish Independent which examines property prices in each county.

The Survey, published today, shows that house prices in the city have gone up by ten per cent due to couples relocating to the city and an increase in demand.

Irish Independent residential property editor Mark Keenan says with new home supply increasing slightly for 2022, there will be a further increase in house prices: