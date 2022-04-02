LISTEN: Horse and Rider team currently in Galway as they raise funds for Therapeutic Riding centre in West Cork

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A horse and rider are currently undergoing a challenge to raise money for a care farm in Cork where they work with children and adults with special needs.

Sandra Schmidt from the Hairy Henry Care Farm near Bantry and her horse Trudi are using the historical route known as the Beara-Breifne way from Brackline in Co Cavan to their final destination of Bantry.

This is the route taken in the other direction by Donal Cam O’ Sullivan Beare in 1603.

A distance of just short of 600Km.

They began the trek on the 23rd of March and are hoping to reach their destination in West Cork on Good Friday.

Speaking to John Mulligan as they continued their trek towards the Creagh Equestrian Centre where they will stop for the night, Sandra explained why she decided to take on this challenge: