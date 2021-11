Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Kildare-based NUA Healthcare Services is seeking applications in Galway for 60 new jobs in the region.

The care and support positions will be based around the border region in Mayo and Roscommon.

Nua Healthcare is the largest private sector provider of intellectual disability and mental health services in Ireland.

It currently employs more than 1,800 across the country.

Chief Operations Officer Shane Kenny says training will be provided for the roles: