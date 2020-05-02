Listen: Health Minister reflects on difficulties of phased restrictions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People may not be able to see loved ones who live more than 20km away from them until July, under the government’s plans to phase out Coronavirus restrictions.

The five stage plan will see measures eased over three week periods – starting on May 18th.

Full details of all stages in the Government’s plan are available here.

The first in a five-stage plan will also see small groups of friends allowed to meet up outdoors from May 18th.

It’ll be July before creches can re-open for all workers – and cinemas, gyms and nightclubs will stay shut until August.

From Tuesday, people will be allowed to exercise up to 5 kilometres from their home and older 70s can also go outside to exercise.

However, under the plan it will be July before people can head more than 20km away from their homes.

Health Minister Simon Harris says he knows it will be difficult.

