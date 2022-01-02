LISTEN: Green Party Senator welcomes news of extension of European Innovation Partnership for Aran Islands Project

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Caomhnú Árann project has received an extension of its European Innovation Partnership funded by the Department of Agriculture.

This extension will allow the project to continue its work for another year, until the start of the CAP Strategic Plan in 2023.

Caomhnú Árann works with 127 farmers on the Árann Islands addressing some of the issues affecting the condition of the species-rich grasslands habitats.

One element works with the farmers on increasing the number of water tanks or rain catchers to catch and store rain water to improve grazing. Another is the removal of encroaching scrub, followed by adequate grazing to favour the return of species-rich grasslands.

This announcement was welcomed this afternoon by Green Party Senator for Galway West Pauline O’Reilly who said that this extension will allow them to continue the work being done by farmers on the islands: