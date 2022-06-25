LISTEN: Gort/Kinvara Councillor says that Irish Water have serious questions to answer following lifting of Boil Water Notice

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Gort Kinvara Councillor has welcomed the lifting of the long running Boil Water Notice on the Gort Public Water Supply but has said that serious questions must be answered on the unacceptable delay.

The Boil Water Notice was put in place four months ago due to a mechanical fault at the water treatment plant which impacted the disinfection process and was lifted yesterday following the completion of remedial works, and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results.

However, Councillor Joe Byrne, while welcoming the lifting of the Boil Water Notice, has said that Irish Water must answer serious questions regarding the upgrading of the Filter System in July of last year,

Councillor Byrne explained why when speaking to Galway Bay FM News: