LISTEN: GMIT Students vote in favour of name change of Student Union to align with new university

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Students in GMIT in Galway have voted in favour of the renaming of the college student union from GMIT SU to ATUSU – Galway and Mayo.

The vote was necessary as it is part of the union’s Constitution hence the Referendum to officially change their name on April 1st from GMIT SU to ATU SU – Galway and Mayo.

980 students voted in the referendum with a quota of 625.

Following the vote, a overwhelming majority voted in favour with 862 voting yes and 118 voting no.

This is only the second time that such a vote has taken place. The first in 1998 when the student union changed from RTC Galway SU to GMIT SU.

President of GMIT Student Union is Colin Kearney and he gave his reaction this morning: