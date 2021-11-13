LISTEN: GMIT rolls out initiative to encourage students into world of work

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An initiative aimed at introducing pupils to the world of work, college opportunities and supports, has been launched by GMIT and the Business in the Community Ireland group.

The group’s purpose is to inspire and enable businesses to bring about a sustainable, low carbon economy and a more inclusive society.

The initiative supports students attending targeted schools supported by the School Completion Programme – most of whom are DEIS schools.

GMIT will commence delivery of the ‘World at Work’ programme with second year pupils in Colaiste Pobail Acla.

Fania Ellison is the project coordinator and says all the evidence shows that early intervention introducing students to the world of work is essential: