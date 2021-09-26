LISTEN: Germans return home to vote in Parliament elections

Voting continues in Germany where people are choosing a new Parliament, which will not be lead by Angela Merkel.

She will be stepping down after 16 years, with state Governor Armin Laschet, Green Party rep Annalena Baerbock and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz vying for the role.

About 60 million people will cast their votes today, but no party is expected to come anywhere close to an outright majority.

Angela Merkel will remain as Chancellor until a coalition can be formed.

Many German citizens returned home so they could vote in the election.

Stephanie Klapp, who is from Kassel in the federal state of Hesse is a school teacher at ArdScoil Mhuire in Ballinasloe.

She flew back to Germany to vote this weekend. She told John Mulligan that the general feeling is that Olaf Scholz will be the next Chancellor: