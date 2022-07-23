LISTEN: Garda Advice for those travelling to Croke Park to the All-Ireland Final

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Thousands of Galway GAA Supporters will be making the journey to Dublin tomorrow morning for the All-Ireland Senior Football Final at Croke Park.

The Galway senior footballers are appearing in an All-Ireland Final for the first time in 21 years when they face Kerry in a repeat of the 2000 decider.

The game is a 82,300 sell out with the last remaining tickets selling out in record time on Friday.

Gardai in Dublin are advising supporters heading to the game to arrive at the ground early.

Superintendent Martin Mooney of Fitzgibbon Street Garda has this advice for Galway Supporters travelling to the game:

The GAA is predicting a capacity crowdat Croke Park this Sunday for the 2022 GAA Football All-Ireland final between Galway and Kerry and once again advises supporters to arrive early.

With no minor game and Clonliffe College no longer available for car parking, supporters are asked to plan their journey and arrive early to the stadium where turnstiles will be open from the earlier time of 1pm.

The Gardai have advised that severe parking restrictions will be in place.

As ever, supporters are advised to source tickets from official sources only.

Those intending to travel are urged to consider the following:

• Use public transport at ALL times where possible and active travel

• Clonliffe College is no longer available

• Use Dublin Park and Ride Facilities

• Dublin City Car Park – for full information follow the link below https://crokepark.ie/getting-here/match-concert-parking

` • Coach Parking –Alfie Byrne Rd drop off – via Port Tunnel

Temporary Private Coach Arrangements for

July 20, 2022

There will be a managed drop-off and pick-up location via the Port Tunnel for coaches on Alfie Byrne Road. Directions of An Garda Siochana and Traffic Management personnel are to be complied with in full once arriving on Alfie Byrne Road.

Under no circumstances are buses to pull in on or adjacent to cycle lanes or block any side access road or site entrances. All cycle lanes and footpaths on Alfie Byrne Road will remain open and accessible for their day to day stated use. For all other road users there will be a stop and go system in place on the day from 11.00 am approx.

Dublin City Council Parking Enforcement will be in operation for all match days, overseeing clamping, towing and the issuing of fixed charged penalty notices where required. Please be mindful of local residents and avoid parking in residential areas – illegal parking will not be tolerated.