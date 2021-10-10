LISTEN: Galway visit for Government-led roadshow on gathering ideas for a better future

Galway bay FM Newsroom – The Government-led national roadshow on gathering ideas for a better future visits Galway tomorrow.

The ‘Creating Our Future Roadshow’ will be at the Spanish Arch in the city tomorrow between 9.30am and 12.30pm, offering free coffee, and starting a conversation on the role research can play in our future.

Members of the public are being encouraged to submit their ideas on what researchers in Ireland should explore to create a better future.

President of Galway Mayo Institute of Technology, Dr. Orla Flynn explains the aim of this national brainstorm

Minister for Higher Education and Research, Simon Harris says this is a vital campaign and that everyone, everywhere, can have an idea for a better future.

Online submissions can be made from the 30th of November through an online portal at creatingourfuture.ie