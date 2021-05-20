Galway TD tells Dáil Ireland should “speak out and lead the way” in condemning Israel

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has told the Dáil that Ireland should “speak out and lead the way” in condemning Israel’s actions against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Speaking this afternoon, Deputy Catherine Connolly referenced a speech given by Defence Minister Simon Coveney to the United Nations.

She acknowledged that Minister Coveney made a number of strong statements condemning Israel’s role in the ongoing conflict.

However, she noted that it spoke of the need for a strong UN voice – and offered that the UN has no voice and has completely failed to act.

She said she believes in Israel’s right to self-defense, and further offered that she absolutely condemns the violence by Hamas.

However, she stated the response from Israel is entirely disproportionate, and their actions are both illegal and barbaric.

Deputy Connolly said despite everything, Ireland is remaining diplomatically semi-silent when we should “should speak out and lead the way” in condemning Israel.