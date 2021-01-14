Listen: Galway TD tells Dáil children with severe intellectual disabilities have “lost everything”

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has told the Dáil that children with severe and profound intellectual disabilities have “lost everything” and “their worlds have shrunk to a bubble”.

Speaking this afternoon, she shared the experiences of children who attend Rosedale Special School in Renmore, which she described as a “lifeline”.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell argued that there seems to be a huge knowledge gap between the perception of the needs of these children, and the actual reality.

She urged Education Minister Norma Foley to meet with the parents association of Rosedale to hear their lived experiences first-hand.

It comes as special needs students at primary level will be able to return to the classroom as early as next week.

But the Education Minister has given no timetable for the full return of schools.

Deputy Farrell believes that while today’s announcement is welcome – more clarity and assurances are urgently needed.