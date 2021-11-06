LISTEN: Galway TD slams failure of successive Governments to develop effective strategy on domestic violence

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway TD has slammed the failure of “Government after Government” to develop effective strategies to tackle domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

Deputy Catherine Connolly was contributing to a debate in the Dáil on the Recommendations of the Citizens Assembly on Gender Equality.

She cited a Government taskforce report back in 1997 that stated available services were fragmented and piecemeal.

Deputy Connolly pointed out that despite several strategies since, we’re now 25 years on and a recent review shows very little progress has been made: