LISTEN: Galway TD says Ireland needs reliable electricity to ensure continued rural development

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway TD says the country needs a reliable supply of electricity to ensure continued rural development.

Independent Galway East Deputy Sean Canney has echoed concerns raised by the IDA recently.

The IDA has warned that electricity demand is pushing supplies to their limit, which has sparked concern by multi-nationals companies located in Ireland.

It’s understood the supply challenge for electricity arises from the permanent closing of two peat plants in the Midlands, the temporary closure of some generating plants for critical maintenance and the challenges of integrating renewable sources into the power generating mix.

The Development Authority also notes that whilst data centres require large volumes of electricity there, is an onus on policy makers to ensure electricity needs are met so the country can secure data centre business in the future.

It comes as Apple has recently sought an extension for a planning application to develop a long-awaited data centre in Athenry.

Deputy Canney say the drive for renewable energy is correct but power solutions are needed in the meantime: