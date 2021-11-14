LISTEN: Galway TD questions Taoiseach in Dáil over delay on bill on reconfiguring Natural Heritage Areas

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway TD has questioned the Taoiseach in the Dáil over a long-running delay on a bill to reconfigure Natural Heritage Areas.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv outlined how the bill first came before the Dáil in 2016, was passed in December 2018, and subsequently passed by the Seanad in November 2019.

He said the final stage was to come back to the Dáil to debate Seanad amendments, but was allowed lapse and was never recommitted in the new Dáil.

The bill would provide increased capacity for the review of designated bog habitats, and the amendment or cancellation of natural heritage area orders.

Addressing Taoiseach Michael Martin, Deputy O’ Cuiv suggested it is a case of the can being deliberately kicked down the road:

Speaking in response, Taoiseach Micheal Martin wasn’t immediately familiar with the bill but pledged to get an update: