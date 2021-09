print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway TD is urging the Government to provide increased support for sheep farmers.

Deputy Sean Canney says the Sheep Welfare Scheme should be rolled into 2022 to increase the fund to €30 per ewe.

He also believes the Department of Agriculture should include shearing as a measure in the welfare scheme.

Deputy Canney says sheep farmers are hard-pressed to keep sheep a viable proposition: