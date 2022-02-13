Listen: Galway TD demands Foreign Affairs Minister “Leads from the front” over situation in West Bank

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway TD has demanded that the Foreign Affairs Minister “Leads from the front” in encouraging a strong EU response to the displacement of Palestinian families in the West Bank.

Addressing the Dail, Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell said Minister Simon Coveney should be pushing harder at EU Council level to condemn and halt the actions of Israeli Authorities.

She cited the case of a Palestinian family who purchased a home in East Jerusalem in 1967, but have recently been forcibly evicted and had their home demolished.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell argued Minister Coveney can and should be doing more: