Listen: Galway TD critical of final report on mother and baby homes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has been critical of the final report of the Mother and Baby Home Commission – as well as the formal apology given today by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

She expressed an opinion in the Dáil this afternoon that the report fails to fully acknowledge and validate the experiences of those who passed through the home.

She argued it’s “incomprehensible” that the report concluded there is no evidence of women being forced into the homes.

She argued either we believe the hundreds of testimonies given to the commission or we don’t – and if we don’t, we’re only adding to the hurt and pain felt by victims and survivors.

Deputy Connolly also highlighted the high level of collusion between Galway County Council and the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

Addressing Micheál Martin this afternoon, Deputy Connolly was critical of both the report and his apology: