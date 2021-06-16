Listen: Galway TD calls for investment in building control in light of mica controversy

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has called for increased investment in building control during a Dáil debate on the mica controversy.

Around five thousand homes are estimated to be affected by the defective blocks, mostly in the west and north-west of the country.

It’s estimated the final bill for dealing with the scandal could come to over 1.5 billion euro.

Addressing the Dáil, Deputy Sean Canney said it’s time to take the issue of building control by the scruff of the neck.

He expressed an opinion that a severe lack of independent building control is directly responsible for the controversies over mica and pyrite.

Deputy Canney pointed out that under the current system, just a fraction of new developments are being inspected by local authorities.

Deputy Canney argued that proper investment in building control would save the state money in the long term.