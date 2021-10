Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway TD is urging the Government to extend the Help To Buy Scheme to cover vacant properties.

Raising the matter in the Dáil with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Deputy Sean Canney said there are vacant properties “splattered” around every town and village.

He asked if cabinet would consider expanding the scheme to help return these properties to the market:

Speaking in response, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar accepted it’s a logical proposal and said the issue is being considered.