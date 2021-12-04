LISTEN: Galway Sports Club to become first in the country to develop gender specific changing areas

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The first in a series of fundraising events with a difference will take place tonight in Creggs.

The Rugby Club there are currently in the middle of a fundraising draw for their new facilities.

These facilities are specifically for female players of all sports who use the grounds in the Galway/Roscommon border village and will make it the first sporting development in the country to have female specific changing areas.

President of Creggs RFC is Aidan Farrell. He pointed out that it has only been realised in recent times that changing facilities had been designed with only male players in mind.

He started by saying that the facilities in Creggs are not just for Rugby.

The first draw will take place this evening at 8pm live on the Creggs RFC Facebook Page.