LISTEN: Galway Simon concerned over significant rise in people at risk of homelessness

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway Simon is expressing concern over the significant rise in people at risk of homelessness across the county.

To the end of November, the charity supported 789 households, made up of 917 adults and 551 children.

It warns over half of those supported this year were at risk of homelessness and staying in “very precarious situations” such as insecure, temporary, or unaffordable housing.

Galway Simon adds the figures for 2021 show a 35 percent increase in the number of people supported through its homelessness prevention services.

CEO Karen Golden says the combined effects of the housing crisis and Covid-19 pandemic are particularly worrying: