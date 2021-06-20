LISTEN: Galway Senator to introduce bill to facilitate roll out of Solar Powered Schools tomorrow

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A bill that will facilitate the roll out of solar powered schools in the future will be introduced to the Seanad by Galway Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly tomorrow which also happens to be the longest day of the year.

The bill will amend outdated Planning and Development Regulations to finally remove planning restrictions and allow the installation of solar panels on public buildings, including schools, without planning permission.

Following the Bill’s introduction, Senator O’Reilly will then bring the bill to the Seanad for debate on Monday 28th June and said that only a handful of schools have solar panels because of the expense in putting together planning applications and such expense is not necessary.