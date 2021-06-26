LISTEN: Galway Senator calls on the Government to proceed with the reopening of indoor hospitality

print

A Galway Fianna Fail Senator has called on the Government to proceed with the reopening of indoor hospitality following widespread reports that the Government is considering delaying the scheduled July 5th opening date.

Fianna Fáil Senator Ollie Crowe along with Senator Pat Casey from Wicklow work in the hospitality sector and both have said enough is enough and it’s time for the Government to show respect to the industry having directly seen the impact that Covid-19 restrictions have had over the past 15 months.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News this afternoon, Senator Crowe said that he is looking for fairness for the hospitality sector.