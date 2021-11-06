LISTEN: Galway Rural development announce Smart Villages initiative for Mountbellew

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A major rural development initiative called Smart Villages has been announced for Mountbellew by Galway Rural Development.

The aim of Smart Villages is to enhance cooperation, new alliances, and funding for rural areas across the county with Galway Rural Development confirming Mountbellew as its pilot location in County Galway.

The national Smart Villages plan is a collaboration between three local development companies; Galway Rural Development, Kilkenny Leader Partnership, and IRD Duhallow, and will be rolled-out this winter across the country.

A capacity crowd attended Mountbellew Pastoral Centre last month to discuss the potential for the town as a ‘Smart Village’ destination, with Mountbellew District Development Association and Galway Telework leading the way.

CEO of Galway Rural Development, Steve Dolan said that the potential of the town was why it was chosen for this initiative.