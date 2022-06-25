LISTEN: Galway Rural Development among Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme Operators to win prestigious UN Award

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme that was delivered by Galway Rural Development across Co Galway during the pandemic has won the prestigious 2022 UN Public Services Award in the category ‘Institutional Resilience and Innovative Responses to the COVID-19 Pandemic’.

The Awards, announced on United Nations Public Service Day, placed a focus on creating and sustaining partnerships for public service delivery and building back better from COVID-19 to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme or SICAP is delivered across Ireland by community-led Local Development Companies’, funded through the Department of Rural and Community Development and co-funded from the European Social Fund.

Speaking to John Mulligan on Galway Bay FM News following the announcement, CEO of Galway Rural Development Steve Dolan said this award is recognition of the work of the community groups involved as well as GRD: