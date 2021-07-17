LISTEN: Galway/Roscommon ETB Training Centre to be involved in pilot to evaluate the use of rapid antigen diagnostic tests

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A new pilot process has been established to evaluate the use of rapid antigen diagnostic tests in identifying COVID-19 in the further and higher education sector.

The scheme will use five sites with the Galway/Roscommon ETB Training centre in Galway one along with training centres in Ballina, Finglas, Cavan/Monaghan and Dun Laoghaire.

The HSE, working with the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, integration and Youth are undertaking this pilot process to learn more about how the tests might be used more widely in third-level settings.

The Galway/Roscommon training centre is the second from Galway to be involved in a pilot scheme with NUI Galway already involved in another scheme since early June.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Departments of Justice and Transport, Hildegarde Naughton said that this pilot will be an extra tool in helping to identify Covid-19 in order to help with the reopening of society and education centres in a safe and sustainable way.

