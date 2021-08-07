LISTEN: Galway Minister says West can benefit from share of €10 million enterprise and SME fund

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway based Minister says the West can benefit from a share of a newly announced €10 million enterprise and SME fund.

The Government funding aims to help businesses and SMEs to overcome challenges associated with Brexit and Covid-19.

It’s understood some €9.5 million will be used to improve the capability and competitiveness of regional enterprises through a transition scheme, while a further €500,000 will be made available for feasibility studies for start-up enterprises.

Grants of up to €1.8 million will be made available under the transition scheme, and will support project targets that are deliverable within the year.

Meanwhile, the Feasibility Study Fund will provide up to €50,000 per project through Enterprise Ireland to advance projects that are still at early stages.

The application process closes on September 8 and successful projects will be announced in October – with funding provided by the end of the year.

Minister of State and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says the schemes aim to support job creation in the West and across the country: