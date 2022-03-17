LISTEN: Galway Minister of State in Australia for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Minister of State at the Department of Transport with special responsibility for International and Road Transport and Logistics, Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton is representing the Government in Australia for their St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

More than 30 Irish politicians, including the Taoiseach and Tánaiste, have travelled abroad for St. Patrick’s Day, with one of the aims being to “reconnect and strengthen relationships.”

Minister Naughton is visiting Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra and speaking to Galway Bay FM News, the Minister said that it is a great opportunity after two years of the pandemic to reconnect with the Irish Diaspora.

She also said that there is a real priority in engaging with Australian businesses through enterprise Ireland and the IDA: