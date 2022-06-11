LISTEN: Galway Minister launches open call for people to join Autism Innovation Strategy Oversight and Advisory Group

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Minister of State with Responsibility for Disability, Galway East Fianna Fail TD Anne Rabbitte, has launched an open call for Expressions of Interest to join the Autism Innovation Strategy Oversight and Advisory Group.

This announcement follows the launch of an initial public consultation on the Autism Innovation Strategy, which took place in late April and early May.

The Oversight and Advisory Group’s main role will be to oversee implementation of the Strategy.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Minister Rabbitte said she felt that the best people to be involved are the people who would be the most impacted.