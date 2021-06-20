LISTEN: Galway men and women are encouraged to get a donor card on this Father’s Day

print

Men and women all over the county are being encouraged to get a donor card this father’s day as a family from Mountbellew are sharing their story to increase awareness around the gift of organ donation.

Just under two years ago, Patrick Browne, who works as a nurse in the neurology department at University Hospital Galway, donated part of his liver to save his now six-year-old daughter Sadhbh’s life.

The Irish Kidney Association advises that whilst many things have been put on pause during the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for organ donation and transplantation continues.

Speaking to John Mulligan, Patrick Browne said that holding a donor card is a phenomenal gift that can keep someone alive.

The Irish Kidney Association encourages individuals who wish to support organ donation to keep the reminders of their decision available by carrying the organ donor card, permitting Code 115 to be included on their driver’s licence and having the ‘digital organ donor card’ APP on their smartphone.

Organ Donor Cards can be obtained by phoning the Irish Kidney Association on 01-6205306 or Free text the word DONOR to 50050. You can also visit the website www.ika.ie/get-a-donor-card or download a free ‘digital organ donor card’ APP to your phone.