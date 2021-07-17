LISTEN: Galway Independent TD welcomes Nursing Home Fair Deal legislation passed last night that will benefit family farms and family business

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Legislation has been passed in the Dail and Seanad this week that will protect the family farm and family business assets in the Fair Deal Scheme for Nursing Homes when it is enacted into law inside the next 90 days.

The new legislation sets a cap of 3 years on the family farm and family business assets in assessing the contribution by families to the Fair Deal Scheme.

Under the scheme, many farms and business were being put at risk because the liability to contribute to the Fair Deal Scheme was not capped and the payments could be such a burden that land had to be sold.

However, the new legislation places a time frame of 3 years and is in line with the cap on the assessment of the family home.

The legislation was welcomed this afternoon by independent Galway East TD Sean Canney who told John Mulligan that it had taken six years for this legislation to be put in place.

John asked him first of all to elaborate on the legislation that was passed last night.

