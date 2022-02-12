LISTEN: Galway has highest number of children not issued ticket for school transport due to late payment

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway has the highest number of children eligible for school transport who have not been issued a ticket due to late payment.

That’s according to figures received by Sinn Fein TD Matt Carthy in response to a parliamentary question to the Education Minister.

They show that 144 families across Galway have not been issued a ticket after failing to meet the payment deadline.

However, Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell argues there are many valid reasons why parents are struggling to pay the fee on time.

She feels there has to be a better way of managing the system to ensure children are not deprived access to school transport: