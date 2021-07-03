LISTEN: Galway Green Party Senator calls for support for farmers to produce a greener product

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The commitment that farming communities have shown in producing a greener product must be supported according to Galway Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly.

Speaking on the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Bill, Senator O’Reilly said that farmers are custodians of the land and this climate transition will not happen without them as they are the ones who are literally on the ground.

Senator O’Reilly added that as a party, they recognised the part that farmers play and if were insurances can be given, through these amendments, to farmers that the work they are doing is going to be taken into account, then she thought it should be done.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News this morning, she explained that it was important that farmers were supported for the steps that they take in reducing emissions.