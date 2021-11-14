LISTEN: Galway Entrepreneurs named in Sunday Independent 30 under 30 list

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Entrepreneurs Daragh Jordan and Erik Jentetics of Grafton Digital in Claregalway and Galway based Joe Hennigan, Sean Finnegan and Luke Slemon of Receipt Relay have been named in this morning’s Sunday Indpendent’s annual 30 under 30 list.

The list names entrepreneurs from all over the country who in AI, beauty influencers and young people specialising in research and development who are all innovating to move the Irish economy in a positive direction.

Daragh and Erik set up Galway-based Grafton Digital, a website and app development agency, in 2018 and have since thrived, opening a New York office in July, with plans to grow the business further Stateside.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News this morning, Darragh Jordan told John Mulligan that fundamentally they have always focussed on the customer experience

The team behind Receipt Relay are Joe Hennigan from Corofin, Sean Finnegan from Sylane and Luke Slemon from Moycullen.

Receipt Relay allows customers uses a QR Code at the point of sale to receive an electronic version of their receipt using e-receipt software that cuts down on both hassle and environmental wastage.

Joe Hennegan explained to John Mulligan that the idea behind the business came from personal experiences.

The full list can be found in today’s Sunday Independent or on https://www.independent.ie/