LISTEN: Galway East TD calls for a “root and branch review” of the Rural Social Scheme

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway East TD is calling for a “root and branch review” of the Rural Social Scheme.

The scheme provides supplemantary income for low-income farmers and fishermen or women.

Independent TD Sean Canney, says the eligibility criteria and the income threshold for participants needs to be updated, and the 6 year time limit of participation in the scheme needs to be abolished.

Deputy Canney explains the scheme needs to remain fit for purpose for the benefit of participants and the community: