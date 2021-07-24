LISTEN: Galway-Dublin 20-X20 Expressway service to cease on Wednesday

print

The Bus Eireann 20-X20 Expressway service, which stops in Craughwell, Loughrea, Aughrim and Ballinasloe, will cease to exist from Wednesday.

Bus Éireann says following a viability review of its 18 Expressway intercity routes, it decided to cut four routes between Dublin and Belfast, Cork, Galway and Limerick.

It says the decision was taken to safeguard the viability of the 14 remaining routes following significant losses in 2020 and projected continuing losses over the next three years.

Bus Éireann has confirmed that Expressway services will continue to operate from Galway to Limerick/Cork, Sligo/Donegal/Derry and to Ballina.

Gort-Kinvara Councillor Geraldine Donohue has written to the NTA and Bus Éireann to see if a replacement service will be secured.

She says a huge amount of people in the east of the county use the bus to get to and from city each day: