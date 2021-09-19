LISTEN: Galway Deputy warns of a crisis developing in the Home Care sector

Galway Bay FM Newsroom: A major crisis is developing in the Home Care sector due to the lack of Home Care workers.

This is a warning from Galway East independent TD Sean Canney who said that the Government needs to tackle this issue as a matter of urgency by paying reasonable rates of pay to home help workers and to ensure that the terms and conditions are attractive for workers.

Deputy Canney said that home care hours are being allocated to people in need of such help but the hours are not being delivered due to the fact that there is a severe shortage of home care workers.

Speaking this morning, Deputy Canney started by saying that he felt that the rates of pay that home care workers are getting are not attractive enough for the work that they do: