Galway bay FM Newsroom – Galway County Council is being urged to prepare an application for funding to extend the Inner Relief Road in Tuam.

Deputy Sean Canney says it’s urgent that Tuam is opened up for access to the town centre to drive further development.

He’s suggesting that the Inner Relief Road be extended from Bishop Street to the Dublin Road.

Deputy Canney says Tuam is in expansion mode and greater support is needed: