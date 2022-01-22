LISTEN: Galway Cycling Campaign continues Light Up Your Bike initiative

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Despite the growing stretch in the evenings, Galway Cycling Campaign is once again promoting an awareness campaign to share some advice and helpful lighting-up tips.

The Light Up Your Bike campaign is to ensure that everyone understands the need to have working lights on their bikes at night.

As part of this campaign, Galway Cycling Campaign is teaming up with The Latin Quarter Galway business association to distribute free rechargeable lights outside Seven Bridge Street from 4pm to 5pm this evening.

Martina Callanan, Deputy Chair of Galway Cycling Campaign reminds people that it is a legal requirement to have lights on your bike when out on the road:#