LISTEN: Galway County Labour Chairperson demands the government to give serious attention to housing crisis in the county.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Labour Chairperson for Galway East, Katie Harrington has demanded that the Government give serious attention to the housing crisis in County Galway saying that the Housing assistance Payment is failing families in Galway.

Research carried out by Labour housing spokesperson Rebecca Moynihan has found that just 820 homes for families receiving HAP were available in Ireland with only 45 homes in the entire county of Galway.

This figure does not include Galway City.

Speaking this afternoon to Galway Bay FM News, Katie Harrington said the Government needs to do in the immediate term is to look at the Income Eligibility Scheme.