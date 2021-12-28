LISTEN: Galway City Councillor calls on HSE to reopen Covid-19 walk in test centre in the city.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Fine Gael Councillor Eddie Hoare has called on the HSE to reopen Covid-19 walk in testing centre in Galway City.

A walk in test centre was based in Forster Street but closed in September.

A centre is open at the site of Galway Airport but appointments for there have been difficult to get due to the substantial increase in cases in recent days leading to an increase in demand for PCR tests.

Councillor Hoare says that it is very important that the centre is reopened as soon as possible: