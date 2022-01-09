LISTEN: Galway Bay FM Coverage of the Installation of Archbishop Francis Duffy as Archbishop of Tuam

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Archbishop Francis Duffy has been installed as the new archbishop of Tuam.

He was installed this afternoon at a ceremony that was held in the Cathedral of the Assumption.

The ceremony took on five parts, the reception of the new archbishop at the door of the Cathedral, the ceremony of installation of the new Archbishop, the liturgy of the word, the liturgy of the Eucharist and the rite of communion and finally, the concluding rite.

Due to the pandemic, numbers were limited inside the Cathedral with just family, friends and invited guests in attendance.

Here is another chance to hear the ceremony in full with commentators Bernadette Prendergast and Fr Stephen Farragher:

Newly appointed Archbishop of Tuam Archbishop Francis Duffy