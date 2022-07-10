LISTEN: Galway activist says too many barriers for abortion in rural Ireland

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway activist is expressing concerns over access to abortion in Ireland.

It’s in reaction to figures that show more than 200 women, including 14 from Galway, travelled to the UK last year for an abortion.

It has been almost four years after the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018 was signed into law.

Since the 8th amendment was repealed, a woman in Ireland can have an abortion up until 12 weeks of pregnancy, as long as a 3-day waiting period has elapsed.

However, Sharon Nolan, a Galway Pride volunteer, says they’re not surprised women still need to travel as there are too many barriers: