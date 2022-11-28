LISTEN: Gaillimh le Gaeilge On The Move

Gearóidín Hynes who works with Gaillimh le Gaeilge in Galway City joined Barbara in studio and told our On The Move listeners about their latest online campaign and competition in association with GoBus.ie Take photos around the city of Irish language signage etc & use #NollaigShonaGaillimh

Also, they are compiling a list of businesses in Galway that can provide customers with service through Irish: https://gleg.ie/gaelphobal-chathair-na-gaillimhe-bearla/?lang=en

If you’d like to listen to Gearóidín on the show through Irish, you can listen back here: Cad ‘Déarfá le Gaillimh

If you have or know of anywhere with Irish language products, get in contact. We will cover this soon on the show.

On The Move weekdays 3pm-7pm with Barbara Nic Dhonnacha.