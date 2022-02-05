LISTEN: Funeral of Noel Treacy takes place in Gurteen this afternoon.

The Funeral of Noel Treacy has taken place in Gurteen, Ballinasloe this afternoon.

He was a Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East since a 1982 by-election until his retirement in 2011.

Mr Treacy was the longest serving Minister of State, working in a total of eleven Government Departments, during his time in national politics.

President Higgins was represented at the funeral by his Aide-de-camp, Colonel Brian Walsh. Taoiseach Micheál Martin and former Taoiseach Brian Cowen were also in attendance.

His Daughter Joan Tracey Hogan spoke at his funeral this afternoon:

An Taoiseach Micheal Martin was also present and he paid tribute to the late Mr Treacy: