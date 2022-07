Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Many motorists are routinely ignoring newly reduced speed limits on county roads – and it’s largely due to a lack of enforcement.

That’s according to Councillor Jim Cuddy.

He told a meeting of the Athenry/Oranmore district this week that in his own area, a newly established 60km/h zone has vehicles constantly travelling far in excess of that.

Councillor Cuddy says the reason it’s happening is simple: