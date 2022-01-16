LISTEN: Forum Connemara launches Want to Work Programme tomorrow afternoon

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The launch of Forum Connemara’s Want to Work programme will take place virtually tomorrow afternoon at 3.30pm.

The ‘Want to Work’ programme works towards building an inclusive workforce by supporting people with Disabilities or Mental Health Conditions and will provide core employment skills training such as Manual Handling, Health and Safety in the Workplace, Covid Induction training and a bespoke ‘World of Work’ employment skills training programme.

It will also offer industry tailored training.

The project works with participants who are 18+, who have a disability or a mental health condition and is funded through the measure to ‘Support the Employment of People with Disabilities’ under the Dormant Accounts Fund Action Plan for 2021 by the Department of Social Protection.

Adam Delapp is the project officer for Forum Connemara, he explained to Ciara Mannion that there are two key strands to the programme:

Adam can be contacted by email if you would like to attend the launch.

His email address is [email protected]